Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

