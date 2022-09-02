Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

