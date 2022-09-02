Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 6.1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 244,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 921,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.54 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wallbridge Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. In other Wallbridge Mining news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. Also, Director Alar Soever acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,341. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 500,000 shares of company stock worth $90,500.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.