Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.20.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

WSO opened at $273.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.75 and a 200 day moving average of $270.54.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

