Wealth Management Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

