Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $19.64

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $20.61. Weibo shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 4,822 shares.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Weibo Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Weibo by 10,637.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

