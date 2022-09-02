Wells Fargo & Company Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $75.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

