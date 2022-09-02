Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

