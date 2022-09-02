Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.12

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 31201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.