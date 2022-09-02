Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells $186,400.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $186,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $99,475.00.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
