Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells $186,400.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $186,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 25th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $99,475.00.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

