Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of WPLCF stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Wise has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

