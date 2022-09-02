Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:XHR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $283.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

