Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,298 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,540,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

