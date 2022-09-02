Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,878 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 114.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 108,323 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200,949 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 154.3% in the first quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

YSG stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $498.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -5.16.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

