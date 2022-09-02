Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

