1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 7,152 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 394,055 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 188,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

