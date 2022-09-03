10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $63,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 27.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 184,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $239,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.