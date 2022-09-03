10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

TXG opened at $30.76 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $191.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

