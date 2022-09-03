113,125 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 113,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Denbury by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $80,000.

NYSE:DEN opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.21.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

