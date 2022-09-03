14,100 Shares in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

BMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

