14,545 Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

