2,195 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

