2,962 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

