4,760 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.67%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

