5,330 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $27.41 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares in the company, valued at $200,651,247.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 172,071 shares of company stock worth $5,107,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

