Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

