Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 7,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.