Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.