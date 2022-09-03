Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.57.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $3.90 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $37,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 72.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.