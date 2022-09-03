American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 172,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,003. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AAT opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

