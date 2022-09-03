American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,746 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $2,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.51. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

