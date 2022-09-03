American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 23,224 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.92. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $94.10 and a 12-month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

