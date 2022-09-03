American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 565,619 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 565,619 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPG opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

