American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 80,672 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 84,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 81,084 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 149,167 shares during the period.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,222 shares of company stock worth $3,906,512. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

