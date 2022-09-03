American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

