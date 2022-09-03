American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after buying an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after acquiring an additional 925,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $75,836,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.52 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

