American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

