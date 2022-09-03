American Century Companies Inc. Buys 109,637 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 474,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.