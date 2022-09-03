American Century Companies Inc. Buys 27,166 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

