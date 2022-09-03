American Century Companies Inc. Buys 60,276 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Hilltop by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

