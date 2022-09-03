American Century Companies Inc. Buys 62,130 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at about $35,822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 652.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,686 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 551.8% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 162,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

