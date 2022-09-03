American Century Companies Inc. Buys 81,700 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.0 %

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

