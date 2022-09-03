American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

