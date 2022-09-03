American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,098 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $330.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.32 and its 200-day moving average is $316.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

