American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

