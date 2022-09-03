American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 370,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,993 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

