American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 1,080.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,949,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HMY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

