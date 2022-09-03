American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after buying an additional 676,015 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 229,849 shares during the period.

Shares of FATE opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,853 shares of company stock worth $1,768,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

