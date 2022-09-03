American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.08 and a one year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

