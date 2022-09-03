American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 364,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 231,710 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 160,244 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,941 shares of company stock worth $4,135,319 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

PFSI opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.